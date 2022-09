Who Got The Work

Sergio R. Casiano Jr. and Natalie C. Bourff of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Plaza South Condominium Association Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 12 in Florida Middle District Court by Ku & Mussman on behalf of Carol Gaylor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis, is 3:22-cv-00878, Gaylor v. Plaza South Condominium Association, Inc.

Florida

September 26, 2022, 5:27 AM