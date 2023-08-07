New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Garnet Health was hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Chestnut Cambronne, Markovits Stock & DeMarco and the Lyon Firm, is part of a wave of cases accusing hospitals of sharing patients' private health information with Facebook and other third parties through tracking pixels on the hospitals' websites in violation of state and federal privacy laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-06950, Gay et al. v. Garnet Health.

August 07, 2023

