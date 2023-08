News From Law.com

West Chester law firm Gawthrop Greenwood is facing a legal malpractice lawsuit from a group of Jane Doe plaintiffs who accuse the firm of mishandling sexual harassment claims they brought against a university. The 11 Jane Does filed their complaint Wednesday, alleging then-Gawthrop lawyer John Larkin misled and pushed them to approve unfavorable settlements.

August 14, 2023, 6:00 AM

