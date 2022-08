Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Brink's, a private security and protection company, to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Nick Larry Law on behalf of Brink's employees who were required to scan their fingerprints to gain access to armored vehicles. The case is 1:22-cv-04278, Gawron v. Brink's Inc.

August 12, 2022, 6:56 PM