New Suit - Patent

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Gavrieli Brands, maker of Tieks brand footwear. The complaint brings claims against China-based Xiamen Huaxi Technology Co. over its sale of shoes that mimic the Tieks design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05924, Gavrieli Brands LLC v. Xiamen Huaxi Technology Co., Ltd., d/b/a Czzptc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 20, 2022, 11:33 AM