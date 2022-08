New Suit - Patent

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Gavrieli Brands LLC, maker of Tieks brand footwear. The suit brings claims against Germany's Lovie Pearl GmbH over its sale of shoes that allegedly mimic the Tieks design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06112, Gavrieli Brands LLC v. Lovie Pearl GmbH.

Retail & Consumer Goods

