Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eversheds Sutherland on Tuesday removed an insurance class action against Uber, Progressive and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of individuals who pursued personal injury or wrongful death claims against Uber, accuses the defendants of wrongfully withholding and delaying payments until the claimants signed confidentiality and non-disparagement agreements. The complaint was filed by Hamparyan Personal Injury Lawyers and the Law Offices of Thomas Leary. The case is 3:22-cv-01391, Gavric v. Uber Technologies Inc. et al.