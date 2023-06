Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Veolia Environmental Services to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a material hander. The case is 4:23-cv-00241, Gavin v. Veolia Environmental Services.

Business Services

June 07, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Jarion O Gavin

Plaintiffs

Mattox Law Firm - Tallahassee Fl

defendants

Veolia Environmental Services

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination