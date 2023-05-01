New Suit - Personal Injury

Uber and its Raiser subsidiary were sued on Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of a passenger who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver. The lawsuit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, asserts claims against Uber for negligence, negligent hiring, failure to warn, intentional misrepresentation, breach of contract and product liability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02111, Gavin v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Taylor Gavin

Plaintiffs

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Raiser, LLC

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation