Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Titan Medical Group to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson Ratliff & Waide on behalf of Kathryn Gavin, who was allegedly offered a different role and lower pay on the first day of her employment. The case is 2:22-cv-00128, Gavin v. Titan Medical Group LLC.

Health Care

September 23, 2022, 7:58 PM