New Suit - Contract

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of GAV Conservation Management LLC, a renewable energy semiconductor manufacturing company. The suit accuses TAV Holdings Inc. of failing to pay over $170,000 in second and third installment payments for commodities advisory services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10838, Gav Conservation Management LLC v. Tav Holdings, Inc.

Renewable Energy

December 23, 2022, 6:24 AM