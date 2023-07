Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson removed an employment lawsuit against Goodyear Tire & Rubber to Texas Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by attorney Brandon P. Monk on behalf of a former board operator for the defendant who claims he was falsely accused of mishandling hydrocarbon, a type of incident that must be reported to the government. The case is 1:23-cv-00281, Gauthier v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

James Gauthier

defendants

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination