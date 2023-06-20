New Suit - Personal Injury

Stark & Stark filed a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court against Mohawk Industrial Werks and other defendants. The complaint, brought on behalf of Amanda Gaudio and Timothy Gaudio, claims severe injuries and scarring due to an accident involving the alleged improper handling of a snow grooming vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01003, Gaudio et al v. Mohawk Industrial Werks, LLC et al.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 3:15 PM

