Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nixon Peabody on Monday removed a lawsuit against Corning, an R&D company supplying glass and ceramics, to Maine District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Guy D. Loranger on behalf of an individual who contends that he was denied employment due to age-based employment discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-00128, Gaudette v. Corning Incorporated.