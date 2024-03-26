Who Got The Work

Katharine Lester Mowery of Richards, Layton & Finger has entered an appearance for 3i LP, 3i Management and Maier Joshua Tarlow in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 16 in Delaware District Court by McCarter & English and the Basile Law Firm on behalf of Gaucho Group Holdings, accuses the defendants of entering into securities transactions without registering as dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:24-cv-00212, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. v. 3i, LP et al.

Delaware

March 26, 2024, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

3i Management LLC

3i, LP

Maier Joshua Tarlow

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws