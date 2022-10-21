New Suit - Employment

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other defendants were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by the Law Office of Delmas A. Costin Jr. on behalf of Patricia Gatling-Brooks, who contends that she was selectively disciplined for alleged infractions, denied a raise and was retaliated against for reporting racial discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08979, Gatling-Brooks v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 6:47 AM