Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against AmGUARD Insurance Co., a Berkshire Hathaway company, to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by TG Law on behalf of Gates Village LLC in 1:22-cv-11521, Gates Village LLC v. AmGUARD Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 10:13 AM