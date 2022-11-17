New Suit - Patent

Dechert filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court targeting Rocateq International and Rocateq USA over the product Rocateq Check Out Security, which prevents theft when making online purchases. The suit was brought on behalf of Gatekeeper Systems, which asserts patents related to its products SmartWheel and Purchek Pushout Theft Prevention Solution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02092, Gatekeeper Systems, Inc. v. Rocateq USA, LLC et al.

Technology

November 17, 2022, 1:38 PM