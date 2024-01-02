Who Got The Work

Aram Megerian of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Threattrack Security in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 14 in Florida Middle District Court by Whitestone Law on behalf of Gatekeeper Solutions, asserts a single patent related to a recipient control system for ensuring non-conflicting and comprehensive distribution of digital information. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, is 8:23-cv-02606, Gatekeeper Solutions Inc. v. Threattrack Security, Inc.

Technology

January 02, 2024, 10:08 AM

