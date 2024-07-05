Who Got The Work

Oscar Health, a data-driven health insurance startup co-founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, has turned to attorney Richard G. Foster of Porter Rodger Dahlman & Gordon to defend a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed May 21 in Texas Western District Court by Kaufman Dolowich LLP on behalf of Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio alleges improper denial of billing claims and accuses the defendant of forestalling payment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, is 5:24-cv-00534, Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio v. Oscar Health, Inc.

Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

Oscar Health, Inc.

Porter Rodger Dahlman And Gordon

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract