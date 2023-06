Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Allen Corp. of America to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Joeckel Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff claim wage-and-hour violations. The case is 4:23-cv-00553, Gastineau v. Allen Corporation of America, Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

June 02, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey Gastineau

Plaintiffs

Joeckel Law Office

defendants

Allen Corporation of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches