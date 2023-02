New Suit

Michaels Stores was sued Friday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was brought pro se by a wheelchair user who contends Michaels has failed to remove architectural barriers to access in violation of the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00723, Gastelum v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 6:44 PM