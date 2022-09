New Suit

Dillard's, the department store chain, was sued Wednesday in California Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that the store was not compliant with disability access laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01432, Gastelum v. Dillard's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 23, 2022, 4:33 AM