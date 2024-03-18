Who Got The Work

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell partners Matthew S. Kenefick and Marty H. Orlick have stepped in as defense counsel to Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's East Bell Road and North Power Road premises, was filed Jan. 31 in Arizona District Court on behalf of Fernando Gastelum. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan, is 2:24-cv-00223, Gastelum v. Burlington Stores Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 18, 2024, 9:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Fernando Gastelum

defendants

Burlington Stores Incorporated

defendant counsels

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA