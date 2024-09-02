Patrick Papalia and Scott A. Sears of Archer & Greiner have entered appearances for Jan's Boutique in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed July 16 in New Jersey District Court by Horowitz Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-07806, Gaspa v. Jan's Boutique, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 02, 2024, 8:04 AM