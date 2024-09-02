Who Got The Work

Patrick Papalia and Scott A. Sears of Archer & Greiner have entered appearances for Jan's Boutique in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed July 16 in New Jersey District Court by Horowitz Law, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-07806, Gaspa v. Jan's Boutique, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 02, 2024, 8:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Veronica Gaspa

Plaintiffs

Horowitz Law, PLLC

Defendants

Jan's Boutique, Inc.

defendant counsels

Archer & Greiner

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA