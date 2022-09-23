Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shipman & Goodwin and Covington & Burling on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Darcars of Railroad Avenue Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Law Group, accuses the defendant of adding a commission of 2% to the price of new and used vehicles and selling vehicles for prices that are higher than those advertised by the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01201, Gaska et al v. Darcars of Railroad Avenue, Inc.

Automotive

September 23, 2022, 3:48 PM