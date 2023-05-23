New Suit - Employment

CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Ohio Northern District Court on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed by Shapero & Roloff Co. on behalf of an Engineer formerly employed by the defendant who alleges that she was subjected to a hostile work environment in retaliation for reporting workplace safety concerns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01043, Gasiorowski-Watts v. CSX Transportation Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 23, 2023, 12:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Dorothy Gasiorowski-Watts

Plaintiffs

Shapero Roloff

defendants

CSX Transportation Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches