The Northern District of Georgia's pre-trial accountability court had its inaugural graduation on Tuesday. U.S. Judges Catherine Salinas and Steven Grimberg are both proponents of the effort, which Salinas said had a variety of benefits for both the court and state, saving taxpayer dollars and easing the burden on over-incarceration in Georgia's prisons.

October 10, 2023, 6:33 PM

