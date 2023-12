News From Law.com

Natural gas company CNX Resources has hired veteran Visa attorney Timothy Bedard as general counsel, replacing longtime in-house lawyer Alexander Reyes. Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based CNX, which extracts natural gas from shale formations in the Appalachian Basin, said the company and Reyes mutually agreed to part ways. CNX says he is pursuing other career opportunities.

