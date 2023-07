Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Schmoyer Reinhard LLP on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Shellist Lazarz Slobin LLP, contends that the defendant's blanket qualification standard excluding deaf and hard-of-hearing applicants constitutes disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00097, Garza v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 13, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Gabriel Brandon Garza

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

defendant counsels

Schmoyer Reinhard LLP

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches