Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners and La Grange Acquisition to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Peckham Martin PLLC on behalf of Abel Garza. The case is 3:23-cv-00027, Garza v. Energy Transfer Partners LLC et al.

Energy

January 05, 2023, 2:48 PM