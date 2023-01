Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Naman Howell Smith & Lee on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Espinoza Law Firm on behalf of Irma Garza. The case is 5:23-cv-00120, Garza v. Cintas Corporation No. 2.

Business Services

January 31, 2023, 4:50 PM