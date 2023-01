Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against McAllen Nursing Center to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment law breaches and retaliation, was filed by the Law Offices of Jose G. Gonzalez on behalf of Mario Garza. The case is 7:23-cv-00011, Garza v Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Health Care

January 09, 2023, 6:53 PM