Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against W.W. Grainger, a wholesale industrial supply company, and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Meyers & Flowers on behalf of Bernardo Garza, Eric Gutierrez and other plaintiffs who allege that they were severely injured after a defective hanging beam assembly manufactured and distributed by the defendants failed. The case is 1:23-cv-00505, Garza et al v. Gibraltar U.S., Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

May 05, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Bernardo Garza

Blaine Steward

Eric Gutierrez

Miguel Villarreal

defendants

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

B/A Products Co.

Gibraltar Fabrication, LLC

Gibraltar Material Distribution GP, LLC

Gibraltar U.S., Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims