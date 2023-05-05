Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against W.W. Grainger, a wholesale industrial supply company, and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Meyers & Flowers on behalf of Bernardo Garza, Eric Gutierrez and other plaintiffs who allege that they were severely injured after a defective hanging beam assembly manufactured and distributed by the defendants failed. The case is 1:23-cv-00505, Garza et al v. Gibraltar U.S., Inc. et al.
May 05, 2023, 5:03 PM