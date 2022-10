Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Evans Fears & Schuttert on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harley-Davidson and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Alverson Taylor & Sanders on behalf of the renters of a 2019 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide. The case is 2:22-cv-01765, Garza et al v. Eaglerider Holdings et al.

Automotive

October 20, 2022, 6:09 PM