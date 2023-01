Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Snow on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease agreement against Winfield Solutions to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over insurance coverage for weather damage, was filed by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Gary Mehan Autos & Parts. The case is 4:23-cv-00314, Gary Mehan Autos & Parts, Inc. v. Winfield Solutions, LLC.

Real Estate

January 30, 2023, 3:09 PM