New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a digital privacy class action Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court against Dynatrace Inc. The complaint accuses the defendant of violating the Massachusetts Wiretapping Statute by developing and selling ‘Session Replay’ software that captures the keystrokes, mouse clicks, data entry and other electronic communications of a website’s visitors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11673, Gary et al v. Dynatrace, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 26, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Alyssa Gary

DeFoort Marla

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Dynatrace, Inc.

Dynatrace, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct