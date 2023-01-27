New Suit

Garvey Farm LP and Flagship Communities REIT, which operate the Heartland Pointe Mobile Home Park in Elsmere, Kentucky, filed a lawsuit against the city on Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. According to the suit, the plaintiffs purchased neighboring property to build low-cost homes and community amenities, but were unable to develop the property due to the city's opposition. The suit further contends that the city's opposition was motivated by racial prejudice. The complaint was filed by Keating Muething & Klekamp and attorney Richard L. Robinson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00015, Garvey Farm LP et al v. City of Elsmere, Kentucky et al.

Government

January 27, 2023, 7:27 PM