New Suit - Trade Secrets

Research and advisory firm Gartner Inc. filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The court action, filed by Shipman & Goodwin and Sheppard Mullin, targets former Garnter analyst Alia Mendonsa and competitor Info-Tech Research Group for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit Garnter clients and employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00642, Gartner, Inc. v. Info-Tech Research Group, Inc. et al.

Business Services

May 17, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Gartner, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Shipman & Goodwin

defendants

Alia Mendonsa

Info-Tech Research Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/