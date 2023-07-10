Who Got The Work

Barclay Damon partners Richard W. Bowerman and Elizabeth K. Acee have stepped in as defense counsel to intellectual property-based executive advisory firm Hackett Group Inc., Jeffrey Faramo and John Van Decker in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed May 26 in Connecticut District Court by Sheppard Mullin and Shipman & Goodwin on behalf of Gartner Inc., accuses Faramo and Van Decker of violating their employment agreement and accuses the two former Gartner employees of misappropriating trade secret and confidential information in favor of competitor, Hackett Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill, is 3:23-cv-00688, Gartner, Inc. v. Hackett Group, Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 10, 2023, 5:43 AM

