New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gartner Inc., a research and advisory firm, filed a trade secrets lawsuit on Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Sheppard Mullin, accuses five former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles at competitor G2. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01291, Gartner Inc. v. G2.com Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 13, 2022, 6:50 PM