New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Sherry Lynn Garth. The case is 5:23-cv-00104, Garth v. LFUCPD et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Sherry Lynn Garth

defendants

Allstate Life Insurance Company

Bank of America

State Farm Insurance

Attorney Zack McKey

Bullock Chiropractic

Central Bank

Cvc Community Ventures Corporation

Guiseppe's

Heidi Hophensperger Law Office

Judge Pamela Goodwine

Leasing Solutions

Lfucpd

Lynch Chiropractic

Revive

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct