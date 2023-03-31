New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Sherry Lynn Garth. The case is 5:23-cv-00104, Garth v. LFUCPD et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct