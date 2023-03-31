New Suit
Bank of America and other defendants were hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit on Friday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Sherry Lynn Garth. The case is 5:23-cv-00104, Garth v. LFUCPD et al.
Insurance
March 31, 2023, 2:52 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Allstate Life Insurance Company
- Bank of America
- State Farm Insurance
- Attorney Zack McKey
- Bullock Chiropractic
- Central Bank
- Cvc Community Ventures Corporation
- Guiseppe's
- Heidi Hophensperger Law Office
- Judge Pamela Goodwine
- Leasing Solutions
- Lfucpd
- Lynch Chiropractic
- Revive
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct