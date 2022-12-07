Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Jonathan Krish, a former independent contractor for William J. Gartland & Associates, to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pelini Campbell & Ricard and attorney Scott R. Cochran on behalf of William J., a seller of hunting and outdoor products which contends that Krish misappropriated confidential information in service of a competitor. The case is 4:22-cv-02207, Gart Jr., Inc. dba William J. Gartland & Associates v. Krish.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 07, 2022, 3:08 PM