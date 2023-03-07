New Suit - Contract

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, was sued Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Christian & Barton on behalf of Garrisonville Road Realty LLC, seeks a declaration that a property lease between the plaintiff and a third party will not violate restrictions on a pre-existing lease with 7-Eleven. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00304, Garrisonville Road Realty, LLC v. 7-Eleven, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2023, 4:59 PM