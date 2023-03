New Suit - Consumer

Citibank was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court for alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit, filed pro se by Michael Garrison, accuses the bank of mishandling his credit card account and unfairly reporting the account's status to credit agencies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10712, Garrison v. Citibank NA.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Garrison

defendants

Citibank NA

nature of claim: 890/