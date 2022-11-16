New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, FTX, and other defendants were slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Boies Schiller Flexner and the Moskowitz Law Firm, accuses FTX of fraudulently inducing 'unsophisticated investors' into purchasing unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts, causing consumers to sustain over $11 billion in damages. The suit also pursues claims against a handful of celebrities, athletes and the Golden State Warriors for their roles in partnering with FTX as brand ambassadors and promoting the platform on social media accounts and participating in marketing campaigns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23753, Garrison v. Bankman-Fried et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 16, 2022, 6:48 AM