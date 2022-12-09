New Suit

USAA subsidiary Garrison Property and Casualty filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nicholas S. Horton, Daniel Scott Horton and Taishara Abeyta on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, seeks a declaration that Garrison has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03187, Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Horton et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 7:30 PM