Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com to Oregon District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from a fire allegedly started by a faulty water heater product sold on Amazon.com, was filed by Grotefeld Hoffmann on behalf of Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Co. The case is 3:22-cv-01939, Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

December 15, 2022, 9:10 AM