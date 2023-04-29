Who Got The Work

Jose G. Sepulveda of Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson has stepped in to defend Creators Agency, founder Erika Kullberg and YouTube star Brian Jung in a class action arising from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The suit, filed March 15 in Florida Southern District Court, claims that Creators Agency and various social media influencers hyped FTX while failing to disclose that they were paid promotors. The suit is backed by Boies Schiller Flexner; Moskowitz Law Firm; Mark Migdal & Hayden; and Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-21023, Garrison et al v. Paffrath et al.

Cryptocurrency

April 29, 2023, 3:44 PM

