Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co. has turned to lawyer Charles Spencer Smith of Bush Seyferth to fend off a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Martzell Bickford & Centola and the Lillis Law Firm, alleges that fuel injectors in the defendant's diesel trucks are incompatible with U.S. diesel fuel, leading to total engine shutdown. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, is 2:22-cv-03664, Garrison Builders, LLC et al v. Ford Motor Company.